Someone actually spent some time figuring this out, but you’ve probably heard the old phrase “It’s Beer Thirty”. Brooks & Dunn had a hit song with the same title. Anyway, a new study actually figured out when beer o’clock really is. And the consensus is . . . 6:31 P.M. on Friday. In other words, it happens during happy hour tomorrow. Here’s more from BroBible.
Here are a few more results from the study on all things beer . . .
1. 52% of people say TASTE is the number one factor for them when they pick a beer.
2. One out of three people say they’re intimidated by craft beers.
3. And the average person switches their favorite beer every four years.
What Time is “Beer Thirty”?
