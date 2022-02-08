      Weather Alert

What the F (Feline!)?? Hallmark Channel Won’t Air the Kitten Bowl this Year

Feb 8, 2022 @ 11:00am
Getty Images

It’s official, the Hallmark Channel has sacked the Kitten Bowl.

The playful game, which showcased adoptable kittens, in feline-football action, has become a Super Bowl weekend staple.  But now the Hallmark Channel doesn’t think it’s a “purrfect” idea.

Senior Vice President of operations for North Shore Animal League, Joanne Yohannan, expressed her disappointment about the cancellation.  But she says she is “grateful” for donations via the Betty White Challenge.

Do you watch the Kitten Bowl?  Do you think the Hallmark Channel is making a mistake?

