What Night Do You Get The Best Sleep?

According to a new survey, the average American sleeps poorly 3 nights a week! The worst nights being on Sundays and Mondays.
The BEST nights are Fridays and Saturdays . . . which seems obvious since those are the days most people can sleep in a little longer.
Here are a few other interesting stats from the survey:
79% of people say the quality of sleep they get sets the tone for the following day. And 58% feel like their work performance drags if they don’t get enough sleep.
Some of the top reasons for bad sleep include: Having to get up to use the bathroom . . . being stressed about the next day’s events . . . the room is too hot . . . the room is too cold . . . and knowing you have to be up early the next day. That is the worst feeling!