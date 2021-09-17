      Weather Alert

What Night Do You Get The Best Sleep?

Sep 17, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Getty Images

 

According to a new survey, the average American sleeps poorly 3 nights a week! The worst nights being on Sundays and Mondays.

 

 

The BEST nights are Fridays and Saturdays . . . which seems obvious since those are the days most people can sleep in a little longer.

 

 

Here are a few other interesting stats from the survey:

 

 

79% of people say the quality of sleep they get sets the tone for the following day.  And 58% feel like their work performance drags if they don’t get enough sleep.

 

 

Some of the top reasons for bad sleep include:  Having to get up to use the bathroom . . . being stressed about the next day’s events . . . the room is too hot . . . the room is too cold . . . and knowing you have to be up early the next day. That is the worst feeling!

 

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share These Surprising Features - Who Knew?
Cereals no longer available in stores!
Jana Kramer & Jay Cutler Pose for First Photo Together During a Night Out
Tik Tok Teen Trouble: Stealing Urinals & Toilets for a 'Devious Lick' (for Starters)
Would You Subscribe to a Taco Service? A Taco Per Day, 30 Days, 10 Dollars...
Connect With Us Listen To Us On