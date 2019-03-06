What is the Magic Age When You’re Happiest?

If life’s got you down just wait a bit– you’ll feel better when you’re older. Harvard University researchers found that people perceive anger and fear less and less, but happiness just as much, as we age. Specifically, our ability to perceive all three emotions peaks around age 30, and then our ability to distinguish fine changes between fear and anger drops. Researchers aren’t sure why this happens, but say it could be due to declining cognition, or even our vision getting worse. Basically life gets better as we age because we get better at ignoring angry people. So what’s the “Magic” age? 70 according to this article by the Daily Mail.