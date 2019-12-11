What Is the Best Christmas Song for Getting the Kids to Sleep?
Getting a kid to fall asleep on Christmas Eve can be pretty tough. Kids’ bed specialist Cuckooland decided to figure out which Christmas song is most likely to lull kids to sleep. Durham University researchers say a lullaby typically has a slow tempo, relatively quiet dynamics, and a simple rhythm pattern. They figured out that Eartha Kitt’s rendition of “Santa Baby” was the top “Christmas lullaby” followed by Gene Autry’s “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)” and Stevie Wonder’s “What Christmas Means to Me.” Here’s the complete story from Fatherly.