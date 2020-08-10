What is the #1 Sit-Down Restaurant Since Covid Restrictions Have Been Lifted?
This Monday, June 27, 2016, photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in Methuen, Mass. Darden reports financial results Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Since the COVID-19 crisis began in March, fast food restaurants have been outperforming sit-down restaurants in customer visits once restaurants started reopening with restrictions. When it comes to sit-down restaurants, casual dining places like Applebee’s, Chili’s, Olive Garden, and chain steakhouses like Texas Roadhouse came in on top. Top Data research firm found that Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse, which it notes are “known for their everlasting supply of free bread”, got the number one spot across most of the country—except for Florida. Researchers note, “In Florida diners are choosing Outback Steakhouse as their go-to casual dining establishment in our COVID-dominated world.” Here’s the complete story from Yahoo.