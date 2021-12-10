What Is A “Commute”?

All the work-from-home stuff means new laws and considerations are being addressed. And a court in Germany may have just re-defined what it means to “commute.”
A guy there recently rolled out of bed and walked downstairs to start working at his desk . . . but tripped on the stairs and broke his back. So he filed an insurance claim though work that said he was technically “commuting.” And the court agreed!
There are laws in the U.S. that already allow for worker’s comp if you’re injured while working from home. But here’s the weird part: The court in Germany ruled it only applied because he was on his way to his desk for the first time that day. If he’d stopped at his desk . . . then gone to his kitchen to grab breakfast, and fell while doing that . . . it might not count.