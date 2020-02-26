What Every Traveler Should Do To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus
Taking a trip and concerned about coronavirus? Here’s what every traveler should do to prevent it from spreading.
Experts feel there isn’t a need to cancel your plans unless you’re jetting off to China, South Korea, Japan or Italy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should be ok as long as you take precautions.
Make sure you wash your hands with warm water for at least 20 seconds, reveals the University of Southern California’s Dr. Raj Dasgupta. And while hand sanitizer is not a substitute, you should also use that in your routine.
Wipe down all screens, seat-belts, armrests, and trays on the plane, according to Lane Tassin, M.D of FastMed Urgent Care. Try not to touch your face and don’t cough or sneeze out into the open. Use your elbow or sleeve instead. Here’s the complete story from Forbes.