What do you wear for Thanksgiving Dinner?
My son was tearing through his laundry basket looking for his favorite Thanksgiving Dinner sweat pants so he can eat more! Wait…. really the world is coming to an end just because you can’t fined sweat pants for Thanksgiving? AND why are you wearing sweat pants? Just a few of the things that ran through my mind as he had a melt down. But after asking around to a few friends of mine, yes I have friends, i guess he is not the only one with “Thanksgiving Pants”. It seems strange to me but you go for it if you feel like it!
Do you have a “Thanksgiving” outfit you love to wear? Does it let you eat more?