What Do You Think About The Murals In Joliet? The City Wants To Know

Mar 25, 2021 @ 10:24am

The City of Joliet Arts Incubation Subcommittee is seeking the public’s feedback and commentary concerning murals that currently exist in Joliet, their subject matter and current condition.

The Arts Incubation subcommittee is currently tasked with assessing the condition of the existing murals, how to manage art in its current state and eventually recommending a public art management policy for the City of Joliet. For this reason the subcommittee invites the public to submit their thoughts and commentary at an upcoming public meeting of the subcommittee or via the online form submission found at: https://www.joliet.gov/government/boards-commissions/arts-commission

 

 

