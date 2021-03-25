What Did You Love as a Kid But Hate as an Adult?

Right now people on Reddit are answering the question: “What’s something you loved as a kid but hate as an adult?” Some of the best answers are: Getting mail . . . growing up . . . carnival rides . . . and being sick.
Man, growing up really ruins everything, doesn’t it? Remember when it felt GOOD to have hiccups?
Right now people on Reddit are answering the question: “What’s something you loved as a kid but hate as an adult?” And it’ll really make you remember how great it was to be an innocent, dumb kid. Here are some of the best answers . . .
1. “Getting mail. As a kid it was exciting . . . now it’s just bills.”
2. “Growing up. Couldn’t wait to grow up when I was a kid, but dread getting older now.”
3. “Carnival rides. Used to love ’em . . . now I [get] super sick.”
4. “Swimming in public pools.”
5. “Being sick. When I was a kid it meant staying home from school and watching [TV]. As an adult it means no paycheck and shame.”
6. “Lots of sugar.”
7. “Facebook. Used to be great for meeting up with friends or girls . . . now it’s aunts and uncles fighting over politics.”
8. “Bill Cosby.”
