      Weather Alert

What Are Your Fourth of July Plans? Here’s What Americans Are Doing!

Jul 2, 2021 @ 5:05pm

22% of Americans feel like this Fourth of July is the first time they get to have a “normal” celebration since the pandemic started.  Got any plans?

 

 

Someone polled 1,500 people and asked what they’re doing this weekend.  Here’s what we’ve got planned.

 

 

1.  36% of us plan to spend a big part of our weekend relaxing at home.  That’s down from 41% last year when more people were worried about Covid.

 

2.  29% will go to a barbecue or picnic.  That’s up from 25% a year ago.

 

3.  29% will also get together with family, up five points from last year.

 

4.  Only 9% of us will go somewhere to see fireworks.  And 9% will also be setting off their own fireworks.  (A different survey found 1 in 3 of us will go see fireworks . . . and another one claims it’s 61%.  So . . . take your pick, I guess.)

 

5.  8% will go see a parade, or some other local event.

 

6.  5% of Americans are going to the beach this weekend.

 

7.  4% of us have a round of golf planned.

 

8.  3% will go camping or hiking.

 

9.  3% will go fishing.

 

10.  And some of us have less-exciting plans:  26% will watch TV . . . 12% will do yard work . . . 16% have chores to take care of . . . and 14% might do something, but don’t have plans yet.

 

 

Popular Posts
Evacuation Order For Parts Of Morris Due To Fire!
Martina McBride Stars in New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame - Set to Perform in Illinois
Fourth of July 2021: Parades, Fests and Celebrations!
Big change for Joliet fireworks this year
Street Closed Due To Flooding
Connect With Us Listen To Us On