What are the Most Annoying Holiday Tunes?
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017 file photo, Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York. A poll shows more Americans are favoring Christmas carols over recent Billboard hits, while longtime classics and recent comedies are the most preferred to watch during the holiday season. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows “Silent Night” as the country’s most popular, despite Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” becoming the highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 holiday hit in 60 years. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
A new British survey shows Mariah Carey in the Number One spot as far as the most annoying holiday song of all-time. All I Want for Christmas is You topped the poll that was conducted by mobile phone company Huawei. Coming in second is the 1980s Band-Aid all-star charity tune Do They Know It’s Christmas? In fifth place is the original version of Last Christmas by Wham! Other songs in the UK-based Top Ten include the Jackson 5’s Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Eartha Kitt’s version of Santa Baby and the Andrews Sisters recording of Jingle Bells.