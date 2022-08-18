What are Jimmy Fallon and Jimmie Allen doing with Dolly at Dollywood?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

It looks like Dolly Parton may have a little Christmas present for us.

The legendary philanthropist and musician has been spotted shooting something at her East Tennessee theme park. Alternately, she’s been seen being escorted around in a golf cart alongside Willie Nelson, while photos emerged of Jimmy Fallon in the ’50s section of the park, sporting a leather jacket and a hairstyle inspired by either Elvis Presley or the Fonz.

The Red-Headed Stranger and the Tonight Show host are reportedly working on a holiday movie with Dolly. In 2020, Jimmy duetted with Dolly on Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for her A Holly Dolly Christmas album, while Dolly and Willie go back even further than their 1982 top-10 duet, “Everything’s Beautiful (In Its Own Way).”

Titled Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas and set to air on NBC, according to Knox News, it’ll also feature Jimmie Allen, as well as Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus.

Of course, Dolly already has quite a stable of yuletide films, ranging from 1986’s A Smoky Mountain Christmas to 2020’s Christmas on the Square.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.