What a Shocking New Study Says About Our Eating Habits.

We like fast food, we like it a lot according to a new government study that came out on Wednesday.

The first federal study looking into the numbers of people eating fast food came with staggering results. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 3 U.S. adults eat fast food on any given day of the week. That number equates to 85 million people eating fast food every day. Based on the people you know in your life, does that number seem high? Interesting findings from the study of 10,000 adults over four years? There was no difference between men and women’s consumption of fast food. Also, higher income families tended to eat fast food more than lower income families.