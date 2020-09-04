“Wet as Biffy”: Listen to Clyro cover of “WAP”
Credit: Ash RobertsIf you’ve ever wondered what “WAP” would sound like sung with Scottish accents, you can wonder no more.
Biffy Clyro performed a cover of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s viral, NSFW hit during their appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge this week. Only instead of singing what “WAP” actually stands for, frontman Simon Neil changed the lyrics to “Wet as Biffy.”
Essentially, any not-so clean word was replaced with the word “Biffy,” though Neil admits that he had to remove the third verse “because there was no way I could even cleanse that.”
“It was such a lot of fun, we had such a such a laugh and good time doing it,” Neil says. “We do have respect. We’re not having a laugh at the song. We love the song, it’s just our take on it.”
The cover did receive some backlash on Twitter — “Why must men be the way they are?” pondered one listener — though Live Lounge host Clara Amfo jumped in to defend it.
“Sometimes things are just fun and not thaaaaaaat deep,” she wrote.
You can watch the Biffy Clyro “WAP” performance streaming now on YouTube.
Biffy Clyro released their new album, A Celebration of Endings, in August, featuring the lead single “Instant History.”
By Josh Johnson
