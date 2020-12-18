      Weather Alert

Westbound I-80 Closed At Briggs Causing Huge Delays

Dec 18, 2020 @ 9:24am

A nasty crash involving two semi-trailers a truck and a passenger vehicle has closed I-80 westbound at Briggs. It could sometime before the crash is cleared up. Two semis involved of which one is in the center median and dumped its contents on the Interstate. The other is partially in the right ditch while a dump truck is fully in the right ditch. A sedan crashed into the center median. Illinois State Police is on the scene and traffic is being diverted at Briggs. Huge delays being reported both westbound and eastbound. Westbound I-80 is solid approaching I-355 and Eastbound I-80 is solid from the Des Plaines River Bridge as everyone is slowing to take a look at westbound problems.

Popular Posts
Ohio Man Now Facing Federal Charges in Connection to Wilmington Teens Abduction
Funeral Arrangements Set For Charley Pride
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Sleep Better, Lose Weight, Gain Energy. Here's How.
Joliet Police Investigating Fatal Pedistrian Accident On Jefferson And Hammes
SOS: Will You Provide a Little Christmas Cheer for a Sailor at Great Lakes?