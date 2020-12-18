Westbound I-80 Closed At Briggs Causing Huge Delays
A nasty crash involving two semi-trailers a truck and a passenger vehicle has closed I-80 westbound at Briggs. It could sometime before the crash is cleared up. Two semis involved of which one is in the center median and dumped its contents on the Interstate. The other is partially in the right ditch while a dump truck is fully in the right ditch. A sedan crashed into the center median. Illinois State Police is on the scene and traffic is being diverted at Briggs. Huge delays being reported both westbound and eastbound. Westbound I-80 is solid approaching I-355 and Eastbound I-80 is solid from the Des Plaines River Bridge as everyone is slowing to take a look at westbound problems.