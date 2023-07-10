98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

We’re Number Three! But We Really Shouldn’t Be… Social Media Sinners

July 10, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
We’re Number Three! But We Really Shouldn’t Be… Social Media Sinners
Photo taken in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Which Americans Behave the Worst Online?

According to a survey of over 3,000 Americans, New Yorkers are the biggest social media sinners.

72% of respondents from the Empire State bicker with others online, and 65% have posted something they shouldn’t have while drunk.

Washington state came in second place, with 46.3% admitting to bad behavior online.

Illinois, Alaska, and California finish up the worst five.

In the survey, bad behavior online includes catfishing, posting revealing photos, arguing with others, sending sexual content, and posting while drunk.

18.9% of all respondents have argued with a celebrity on social media.

See more, here:  (NY Post)

 

More about:
#DrunkPost
#NYPost
#SocialMediaSinners
#WorstBehavior

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
3

MORGAN WALLEN MAKES BIG DONATION TO CHICAGO PARK
4

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?

Recent Posts