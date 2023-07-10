We’re Number Three! But We Really Shouldn’t Be… Social Media Sinners

According to a survey of over 3,000 Americans, New Yorkers are the biggest social media sinners.

72% of respondents from the Empire State bicker with others online, and 65% have posted something they shouldn’t have while drunk.

Washington state came in second place, with 46.3% admitting to bad behavior online.

Illinois, Alaska, and California finish up the worst five.

In the survey, bad behavior online includes catfishing, posting revealing photos, arguing with others, sending sexual content, and posting while drunk.

18.9% of all respondents have argued with a celebrity on social media.

See more, here: (NY Post)