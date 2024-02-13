We’re Better at Planning for the Future When We Have a Partner

A little more than two out of three (69%) of Americans say that spending time with their current partner has made them plan better for the future. Of these, one out of three (35%) want to protect their partner, and 34% want to make their partner feel secure.

Just under one-third (27%) of the 2,000 respondents discussed marriage less than six months into their relationship. The poll also found that the longer a couple stayed together, the more they preferred practical gifts over costly ones.

“Getting married, buying a home together, and having children are all exciting milestones,” Kate Long of Assurance IQ said. “Getting life insurance to protect what matters most, like your home and your family’s financial future, should be a natural next step.”

