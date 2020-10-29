      Weather Alert

Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches

Oct 29, 2020 @ 8:26am
FILE - This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Wendy’s is giving away free chicken sandwiches. The fast food chain has released the new classic chicken sandwich and they’re offering one to any customer who orders through the mobile app or drive-thru. It’s a crispier and juicier replacement for the Homestyle Chicken Sandwich. Customers can get one free sandwich a week for the next two weeks. The offer ends November 8th. Find out more from Delish here.

