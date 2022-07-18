Wendy’s Changes Up Menu

Wendy’s is reportedly changing up their menu next month.
A memo leaked on Reddit over the weekend claims the Big Bacon Cheddar will be retired to make way for the return of the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger.
The fan-favorite burger features a quarter-pound of fresh beef topped with Muenster cheese, three strips of applewood smoked bacon, smoky honey mustard, warm beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onions, and pickles on a soft pretzel bun.
The Pretzel Bacon Pub Homestyle Chicken Sandwich is also returning and Bacon Pub Fries, with applewood-smoked bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and warm beer cheese sauce, will make an appearance as well.
In addition to the pub-inspired menu items, Wendy’s is also adding new French Toast Sticks to menus in mid-August.
