WE’LL ASK FOR HELP AND ADVICE MORE THAN 6,000 TIMES IN OUR LIFE

Nov 9, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Getty Images

Adults will ask for help and advice more than 6,000 times in their life. Researchers figure that, over the course of a standard week, someone asks for help or advice twice — a total of 104 times a year, or 6,000 times in a lifetime. We go to moms for health advice and dads for financial advice. We turn to friends first for relationship advice. For cooking tips we turn to mom. For car repair and purchase advice we turn to dad. Moms provide the most parenting advice while we get more fashion advice from friends.

 

 

