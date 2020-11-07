      Weather Alert

'Welcome back America!' World leaders react to Biden's apparent win

Nov 7, 2020 @ 2:07pm

TriggerPhoto/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Around the globe, world leaders on Saturday reacted to news from the U.S. that Former Vice President Joe Biden is the apparent winner of the presidency.

Many allies tweeted their congratulations and well-wishes to Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, who is set to become the U.S.’ first female vice president and woman of color in the White House. Leaders also expressed excitement about collaborating with the new administration soon.

Here is a roundup of how the rest of the world is responding to the U.S. presidential election.

In a follow-up tweet, Sturgeon also noted Harris’ historic rise, adding, “The first woman in the White House — and the first woman of colour too. This is a big and special moment.”

“The accusations of Russian interference in elections in the United States as a key irritant in the bilateral relationship are likely to be off the agenda in the event of Democrat Joe Biden winning the election, after which it will be possible to resume talks over arms control,” Konstantin Kosachyov, head of the foreign affairs committee in the Federation Council, said in a statement.

“One optimistic point: it appears that the topic of the Russian influence on the U.S. presidential election will essentially be out of America’s domestic context,” Kosachyov wrote on Facebook. “The departure of virtual ‘crimes’ from the agenda could partly switch attention to other topics. Not that we believe in sobering-up in Washington, but at least the key irritant might go. Not a bad pretext for resuming talks, for instance, over arms control. We are definitely ready. Waiting.”

ABC News’ Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

