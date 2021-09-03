      Weather Alert

Weird things people caught their roommates doing!

Sep 3, 2021 @ 6:05pm
Group Of Teenagers Sharing Text Message On Mobile Phones

BuzzFeed asked its readers to share the weird things they caught their roommates doing.
• My roommate showers in the dark while sitting on a milk crate.
• I love my best friend, but when we lived together, she used to leave used floss around the living room everywhere. Move a pillow? Floss. Move a paper? Floss. But, her dental hygiene was great so like, could’ve been worse.
• One of my roommates labeled each individual orange cutie with “B,” her first initial.
• I moved in with my best friend a couple years ago and quickly learned that she refuses to use spoons. Not for her pudding, not for her cereal, and not even for her soup.

Have a good one? Email it to: [email protected]

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: That Boring Desk Job Helps Your Brain as You Get Older
Chase Rice Dating Kristin Cavallari - Ex-Wife of Former Bears QB Jay Cutler
WCCQ’S WINNING WEEKEND!
Prepare to Be Horrified — TikToker Reveals Why You Should Vacuum your Mattress
George Strait Fans Pick his All-Time Top Hits... And Number One is NOT a #1 Hit - But a Cover?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On