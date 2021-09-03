Weird things people caught their roommates doing!

BuzzFeed asked its readers to share the weird things they caught their roommates doing.
• My roommate showers in the dark while sitting on a milk crate.
• I love my best friend, but when we lived together, she used to leave used floss around the living room everywhere. Move a pillow? Floss. Move a paper? Floss. But, her dental hygiene was great so like, could’ve been worse.
• One of my roommates labeled each individual orange cutie with “B,” her first initial.
• I moved in with my best friend a couple years ago and quickly learned that she refuses to use spoons. Not for her pudding, not for her cereal, and not even for her soup.
