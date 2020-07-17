Weird Pandemic Side Effect: 1-in-3 Now Wants their Tattoos Removed

The pandemic has made us re-evaluate so many things in our lives… Marriages, living arrangements, careers… But here’s one you might not expect: Whether you still want to have “Zeppelin Rules!” tattooed on your lower back… or that old boyfriend’s name across your heart.
Removery, is a laser tattoo removal business in 31 cities. The chain reveals they’ve seen a 30% jump in the number of tattoo removal requests, compared to this time last year.
Quote, “We’re hearing from so many people who are reflecting on their lives during the quarantine…
“Wanting to remove tattoos – after making big changes in career or relationships – or just generally having more time to consider the image they want to project to the world.”
