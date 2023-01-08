Weight Loss Scams: Officials Issue Warning

Profile of obese man

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans make New Year resolutions to lose weight.

And each year, hundreds of thousands of us are duped by weight loss scams.

Now, the Federal Trade Commission has issued a list of things to look for, before we shell out money to a supposed “weight loss specialist.”

If the provider makes any of the following claims, odds are the program is NOT on the level, per the FTC:

“You can lose weight without dieting or exercising.”

“You don’t have to watch what you eat to lose weight.”

“To lose weight, all you have to do is take a certain pill.”

“You can lose 30 pounds in 30 days.”

“You can lose weight with a patch or cream.”

The bottom line is this: “There’s no magic way to lose weight, without a sensible diet and regular exercise,” according to the FTC.