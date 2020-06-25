Weezer, Shindedown earn new milestones on ‘Billboard’ rock charts
Crush Music/AtlanticWeezer and Shinedown are continuing to make moves on the Billboard charts.
Rivers Cuomo and company have just notched yet another top-10 hit on the Alternative Airplay ranking with their latest single, “Hero.” That makes Weezer only the fourth act to achieve that feat in four different decades, having hit the top 10 on Alternative Airplay in the ’90s, 2000s, 2010s — and now, the just-begun 2020s.
Green Day has also snagged top-10 singles on Alternative Airplay, which began 1988, in those same four decades, while Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jane’s Addiction checked that box in the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s, and ’10s.
Meanwhile, Shinedown is back in the top 10 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart with their charity single “Atlas Falls.” Brent Smith‘s band now has a total of 27 singles that have hit that mark, which is second all-time in the history of the 39-year-old ranking.
As for who has the most charting singles, that’d be the late Tom Petty, who landed 28 top-10s on Mainstream Rock Songs between his solo career and with the Heartbreakers.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.