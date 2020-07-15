Weezer shares playlist for upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1 race
ABC/Image Group LAWeezer has teamed up with Formula 1 to create an exclusive playlist for the Hungarian Grand Prix race this weekend.
The playlist includes a few Weezer tunes — such as “Hero” and “The End of the Game,” from the upcoming Van Weezer album — plus tracks from the band’s Hella Mega tour mates, Green Day and Fall Out Boy.
You’ll also find a number of signature pedal to the metal songs, including Mötley Crüe‘s “Kickstart My Heart,” Motörhead‘s “Ace of Spades” and Beastie Boys‘ “Sabotage.”
The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place in Budapest this Sunday, July 19.
Weezer, meanwhile, would be about to kick off the aforementioned Hella Mega tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy this week, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek has been postponed to 2021.
Van Weezer, which was originally set to drop in May, has also been delayed due to the pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.