Weezer matches rare chart feat with latest number-one single, “Hero”
Crush Music/AtlanticWeezer has earned a rare Billboard chart feat as the band’s current single, “Hero,” takes the number-one spot on the publication’s Alternative Airplay chart.
With the ascension of “Hero,” Rivers Cuomo and company have now notched Alternative Airplay leaders in each of the 2020s, 2010s and 2000s. Green Day is the only other act who’s scored number-ones on Alternative Airplay in those three decades.
“Hero” is fifth Weezer song to reach the top of the Alternative Airplay chart. They most recently ruled the ranking in 2018 with their viral cover of Toto‘s “Africa,” but they haven’t led with an original song since 2008, with “Pork and Beans.”
“Hero” is featured on Weezer’s upcoming album Van Weezer, which also includes the lead single “The End of the Game.” The record was originally scheduled to drop this past May, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Weezer last week dropped a new song called “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit),” which was recorded for the Bill and Ted Face the Music soundtrack.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.