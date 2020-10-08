Weezer dedicates ‘Van Weezer’ album to the late Eddie Van Halen
Crush Music/AtlanticThe music industry is grieving the passing of Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday at the age of 65 following a battle with throat cancer.
One poignant tribute came from the band Weezer, who announced shortly after the Van Halen guitarist’s death that they will be dedicating their upcoming studio album to the guitar legend.
“We’re saddened to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s untimely passing,” Weezer tweeted alongside a photo of Van Halen shredding during a concert. “We want to dedicate our album Van Weezer to Eddie as a thank you for all the incredible music that soundtracked our youth and inspired the record.”
Van Weezer is due out May 2021. The name is a direct reference to the guitar great, with the band previously noting that the album’s focus on heavy guitars is what inspired the name.
Van Halen’s death was announced Tuesday by his 29-year-old son Wolfgang Van Halen, who announced via Twitter, “My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss,” adding that “he was the best father I could ever ask for.”
By Megan Stone
