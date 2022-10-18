Weekend repairs to I-80 in Joliet finish two weeks ahead of schedule

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80, between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, have been completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation over these past extended weekends,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We’re asking for your continued patience as we rebuild this vital corridor, improving safety, mobility and creating economic opportunity. Please remain vigilant for work zones at all times, slowing down and giving the road your undivided attention.”

Originally scheduled to be completed over eight weekends, the work consisted of patching, milling, resurfacing and pavement striping to prevent emergency closures and to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger corridor project can begin. Favorable weather and not encountering any additional unplanned emergency repairs allowed the project to be completed in six weekends.

Advance work on I-80 started last year with a $41.7 million project to replace the eastbound bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street and Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, while widening eastbound I-80 from Gardner Street to Rowell Avenue. Once the eastbound improvements are completed later this year, similar improvements will begin in the westbound direction.