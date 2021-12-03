Weekend Ramp, Lane Closures on Eastbound I-80 in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that emergency repairs and pavement patching on eastbound Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require closures beginning, weather permitting, tonight, Friday, Dec. 3. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged.
Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80, between Wheeler and Rowell avenues. Additionally, the entrance ramp from Chicago Street to eastbound I-80 to will be closed. During that time, a detour will direct motorists to U.S. 52 and Richards Street to access the expressway. At least one eastbound lane will remain open at all times and westbound I-80 will not be impacted. All lanes and ramps are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.