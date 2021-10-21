Weekend Ramp and Lane Closures on Westbound I-80 in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the continuation of pavement patching and repairs to Interstate 80 in Joliet. The construction will take place on westbound I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues, starting at 10 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 22 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25. At least one westbound lane will remain open at all times. Eastbound I-80 and ramps will not be impacted.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.