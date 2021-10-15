Weekend Ramp And Lane Closures On Westbound I-80 In Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs and pavement patching on westbound Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures beginning, weather permitting, today Friday, Oct. 15. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged.
Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, lane closures will take place on westbound I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues. At the same time, the westbound I-80 ramp to Chicago Street and the entrance ramp from Richards Street to westbound I-80 will close. A detour will direct traffic to continue west on I-80, exiting Larkin Avenue, then back onto the expressway to connect to Chicago Street. Richard Street motorists will detour via Fourth Avenue and Chicago Street to access westbound I-80.
At least one westbound lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted. All lanes and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Additional weekend lane closures will be scheduled on eastbound and westbound I-80, including various ramp closures with detours in the coming weekends to complete the work.