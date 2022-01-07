Weekend Pavement Patching On I-80!

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that emergency repairs and pavement patching on eastbound Interstate 80 in Joliet will require lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Jan. 7. Major travel delays are anticipated, and alternative routes are encouraged.
Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80 between Wheeler Avenue and Briggs Street. At least one eastbound lane will remain open at all times. The ramps and westbound I-80 will not be impacted. All lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.