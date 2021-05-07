Weekend lane closures on I-55 in Will County
One lane in each direction from I-80 to the Kankakee River – expect delays
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a patching and resurfacing of Interstate 55, from north of River Road, in Wilmington, to just north of the I&M Canal, in Channahon, will begin, weather permitting, Friday, May 7. Major travel delays are anticipated.
The work will initially require two consecutive weekend lane closures. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 7, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 10, I-55 between Interstate 80 and the Kankakee River will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
The same closures and hours will be in effect, weather permitting, the weekend of Friday, May 14.
Beginning May 17, motorists can expect various lane and partial ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. At least one lane in each direction will remain open.
Due to the short nature of the closures, no detour will be posted. Alternative routes are encouraged.
The $8.1 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 8.5-mile stretch of Interstate 55, rumble strips and pavement striping, is expected to be completed in November.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.