Weekend lane closures on eastbound I-80 in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that emergency repairs and pavement patching on eastbound Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require lane closures beginning, weather permitting, tomorrow, Friday, April 22. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged.
Starting at 10 p.m. tomorrow, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80, between Wheeler Avenue and Briggs Street. Additionally, the entrance ramp from Chicago Street (U.S.52/Illinois 53) to eastbound I-80 will be closed. During that time, a detour will direct motorists to U.S. 52 and Richards Street to access the expressway. At least one eastbound lane will remain open at all times and westbound I-80 will not be impacted. The ramp and all lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 25.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.