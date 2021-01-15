      Weather Alert

Weekend Forecast: Snowshowers

Jan 15, 2021 @ 5:05am

Friday:   Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Accumulation less than 1/2″ on grassy surfaces.
Friday Night: Scattered snowshowers. Cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: Scattered snowshowers. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Less than 1/2″.
Saturday Night:  Cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday: Scattered snowshowers. Cloudy, with a high near 31.
M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Popular Posts
Final Chance to Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip
Rialto Square Theatre Announces Miranda Sings Rescheduled For The Fall
Covid-19 Vaccinations Coming Slowly, But Testing Readily Available in WIll County
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Old School Nursery Rhymes Offer New Success for Kids
Toby Keith, Cole Swindell To Perform At LPGA Tournament