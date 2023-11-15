‘Wednesday’ Moving Production To Ireland As Season 2 Eyes Spring Start

Variety reports that Season 2 of “Wednesday” will begin filming in Ireland in April from Romania.

The eight-episode first season premiered on Netflix in November and was shot in Romania from September 2021 to March 2022.

The horror comedy series was renewed for season two in January after smashing streaming series records, including the most hours viewed for an English-language series in its first week with over 341 million hours.

