98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Wednesday’ Moving Production To Ireland As Season 2 Eyes Spring Start

November 14, 2023 6:05PM CST
Share
‘Wednesday’ Moving Production To Ireland As Season 2 Eyes Spring Start
(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Variety reports that Season 2 of “Wednesday” will begin filming in Ireland in April from Romania.

The eight-episode first season premiered on Netflix in November and was shot in Romania from September 2021 to March 2022.

The horror comedy series was renewed for season two in January after smashing streaming series records, including the most hours viewed for an English-language series in its first week with over 341 million hours.

What is your favorite Netflix series?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
3

Jelly Roll Responds to Indiana Toddler Who Reacted to his Song
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Comfort Seasonal Depression
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Support Your Local Veterans and Those Who Serve Today

Recent Posts