Wednesday Gets Funko Pop! Doll

January 25, 2023 6:08PM CST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created in black and white. Color version not available.) Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

I think Funko Pop dolls are cool and while I do not have a big collection this is one I’m thinking of adding.

Wednesday Adams is getting the Funko treatment.

As a part of the Funko Fair 2023 last week, the toy company released their Wednesday with Cello Funko Shop exclusive.

Funko captured the spirit of Wednesday perfectly with her white and black striped sweater and pitch-black cello.

The figure is $15 but the first batch sold out in hours at Hot Topic exclusive.

Would you buy the Wednesday Funko Pop Doll?

