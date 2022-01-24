Weather Alert
Wedding Registry, Move Over – Here Come ‘Divorce Registries’
Jan 24, 2022 @ 10:00am
People Are Making ‘Divorce Registries’ to Restock After a Split
A new trend is popping up, among those who’ve been divorced: creating a divorce registry.
While some divorcés have already been using
Amazon
wish lists, a bunch of divorce-specific platforms have popped up, recently, to provide a more official service.
Fresh Starts Registry
launched in October 2021—it allows one to build a registry, and has recommendations for products, divorce lawyers, and therapists.
Another such platform,
Divorcist
, is currently in the soft-launch phase and reportedly plans to release its registry feature in February. Divorcist co-founder Eliza Cussen says, “
Our mission is to make divorce and separation dignified. We’re trying to elevate divorce, separation and breakups to the same status as a life event. Not a happy one, but one that deserves recognition.
”
Hook up with more, here: (
InsideHook
)
A new trend that’s gaining traction: people who’ve gotten divorced are making registries
There are even specific websites for this purpose—Fresh Starts Registry, and Divorcist (launching in February)
