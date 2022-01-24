      Weather Alert

Wedding Registry, Move Over – Here Come ‘Divorce Registries’

Jan 24, 2022 @ 10:00am
People Are Making ‘Divorce Registries’ to Restock After a Split
A new trend is popping up, among those who’ve been divorced:  creating a divorce registry.
While some divorcés have already been using Amazon wish lists, a bunch of divorce-specific platforms have popped up, recently, to provide a more official service.
Fresh Starts Registry launched in October 2021—it allows one to build a registry, and has recommendations for products, divorce lawyers, and therapists.
Another such platform, Divorcist, is currently in the soft-launch phase and reportedly plans to release its registry feature in February.  Divorcist co-founder Eliza Cussen says, “Our mission is to make divorce and separation dignified.  We’re trying to elevate divorce, separation and breakups to the same status as a life event.  Not a happy one, but one that deserves recognition.
Hook up with more, here:  (InsideHook)

 

  • A new trend that’s gaining traction: people who’ve gotten divorced are making registries
  • There are even specific websites for this purpose—Fresh Starts Registry, and Divorcist (launching in February)
TAGS
#Divorcist #FreshStarts #Registered Amazon
Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Win a 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
Win Passes to a Chicago Wolves Game!
Second Major Accident Of The Day In The Will County Area
I-80 Closed
Connect With Us Listen To Us On