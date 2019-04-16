Wedding Photographers Reveal Signs a Marriage Is Doomed

Someone asked wedding photographers to share the ‘red flags’ that a couple’s marriage is potentially doomed on Reddit, writing the question, “Marriage/engagement photographers/videographers of Reddit, have you developed a sixth sense for which marriages will flourish and which will not? What are the green and red flags?”

The cake cutting. “To me the biggest sign is the cake cutting,” one photographer revealed. “Some people like to smear the cake everywhere as a joke, some people don’t. Usually the couple is in sync about this. Sometimes one of them will force cake all over the others face and embarrass them. I’ve seen this happen a handful of times and all of those relationships have ended in a divorce.”

The way they treat each other. “You can tell somewhat based on how the couple treats each other on the wedding day,” another continued. “If they are respectful toward one another (and me) during a day full of stress, thats a good indicator of being able to deal with other problems that may arise during marriage.”

If one of them is very quiet compared to the other. “One instance was a groom who barely said ten words to anyone during the ceremony or reception – I dropped off the photo bundle with them two weeks later and he was still quiet. The bride complained about the pictures because the groom wasnt ‘smiling enough’, and wanted a discount because I couldnt make him look happy.”

If they aren’t on the same team when things go wrong. “It was pretty easy to tell which couples were going to last and which ones would soon be divorced,” another commented. “Good couples tackle problems together. Bad couples take sides and fight/blame each other when something goes wrong.” Here’s more from Cosmopolitan.