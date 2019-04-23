Website Weighs Your Baby in Big Macs

Many moms-to-be think its cute to compare the size of a growing baby to inanimate objects. At week 5, for instance, your baby is around the size of a pea. At week 10, the fetus is the size of an heirloom tomato. But a new website called How Many Big Macs Is My Baby? is making a slightly less common comparison. Just as it promises, the site will tell you your babys weight in terms of McDonalds Big Macs. The weight of a Big Mac that they used was approximately 0.48 pounds, using their calculator.
The comparison is by weight, not size; so its not like at 39 weeks your womb will grow to the size of 15 Big Macs. But your baby could weigh that much at least, according to this websites projections. Here are some other fun things this website can teach you: It takes the average baby a whole 19 weeks to weigh one whole Big Mac. And at 42 weeks, when the average pregnant woman is ready to pop, the average baby weighs 17 Big Macs.