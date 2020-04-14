Website Claims to Guess Your Exact Age And Geographical Location With This Food Test
Hot Sliced Pepperoni Pizza In Delivery Box On Wooden Background With Copy Space
Buzzfeed has a new food test that can guess your exact age and where you live.
The test asks questions like what your favorite breakfast food is, what you like to splurge on when you go out to eat and your favorite fast food chain.
As you select the food your region is known for the Buzzfeed test magically determines your age and where you live. Try it by clicking HERE to take the test.
Did the Buzzfeed foot test get your age and location right? They missed both on Roy Gregory. They guessed 27 for the age and that he lived in New York. Oh well