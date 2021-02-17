      Breaking News
School Closings Today (2/16)

Weather Causes Delays In Vaccine Deliveries To Illinois

Feb 17, 2021 @ 12:24pm

Dangerous weather conditions are causing delays in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois. The US Department of Health and Human Services and Operation Warp Speed officials say the adverse weather is impacting suppliers and carrier facilities. Deliveries meant to arrive yesterday were the hardest hit, and the impact could be felt throughout the week as continued snow and dangerously low temperatures are hitting much of the United States.

Popular Posts
Kenny Chesney Mourns the Loss of a 'Sweet Friend' After Helicopter Crash
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
Trace Adkins to Perform First Livestream Concert
New Vaccination Sites Added In Illinois
Kelsea Ballerini Sparkles With “When You Say Nothing At All” Performance at the Grand Ole Opry