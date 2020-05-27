Weather 60% Favorable for Historic SpaceX Launch of NASA Astronauts
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeings CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches from Space Launch Complex 41, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The uncrewed Orbital Flight Test launched at 6:36 a.m. EST and is Starliners maiden mission to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The mission will serve as an end-to-end test of the system's capabilities. (Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images)
As long as the weather holds up, history will be made, this afternoon, when private space firm SpaceX will launch 2 NASA astronauts into space. So far, the weather is 60% favorable for the launch to the International Space Station.
This will also mark the first time in nine years that American astronauts have launched from U.S. soil.
NASA astronauts have been hitchings rides with Russian Soyez rockets, which launch from Kazakhstan. But today’s launch from The Kennedy Space Center is set for 3:33 local time [4:33pm EST].
If the weather doesn’t hold up, they’ll try again Saturday.