Clashing Colors = This Summer’s Hot Trend… Wait, What?

Former British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Shulman gives you permission to clash, this summer, with technicolor accessories.
Instead of neat pairings, crazy color is the name of the game.
Vibrant accessories, like purses, shoes, and sunglasses, have taken catwalks and storefronts by storm.
Try pairing your outfit with a bright, non-matching statement purse or sunglasses? Apparently, anything goes!
Here’s the source of this fashion trouble: (dailymail.co.uk)
[If Bossman or Chris walks in here, with bright orange sunglasses and purple short-shorts, I’m gonna run, screaming. Just saying. ~ Mo]
Nope. Last summer’s fashions weren’t crazy enough.
These items are more neutral; they could even match.