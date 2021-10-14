      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month – Because We Do THIS

Oct 14, 2021 @ 10:30am
It was hard enough to always understand everything people were saying BEFORE masks.  Now?  We may have a chance to get things right.  And we may have to take better care of our ears.

According to a new survey, the average person has four awkward or embarrassing situations a month because we  misunderstand – or don’t hear correctly – what someone says.

And here are some of the biggest mistakes people make because they misheard something . . .

1.  20% have asked for directions, not understood them, and gone to the wrong place.

2.  20% have called someone by the wrong name repeatedly.

3.  14% have screwed something up at work.

4.  And 5% have worn inappropriate clothes to an event because they misheard the dress code.

The survey also found two-thirds of us have had to PRETEND we understood someone – when we didn’t.

