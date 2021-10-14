WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month – Because We Do THIS

It was hard enough to always understand everything people were saying BEFORE masks. Now? We may have a chance to get things right. And we may have to take better care of our ears.
According to a new survey, the average person has four awkward or embarrassing situations a month because we misunderstand – or don’t hear correctly – what someone says.
And here are some of the biggest mistakes people make because they misheard something . . .
1. 20% have asked for directions, not understood them, and gone to the wrong place.
2. 20% have called someone by the wrong name repeatedly.
3. 14% have screwed something up at work.
4. And 5% have worn inappropriate clothes to an event because they misheard the dress code.
The survey also found two-thirds of us have had to PRETEND we understood someone – when we didn’t.
