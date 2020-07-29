WE tv postpones ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ following star’s hospitalization
Chris Ragazzo/WE tvWE tv has decided to postpone the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life.
The series, which dives into Tamar Braxton‘s life as a mother to seven-year-old son Logan, her music career, and her love life, was scheduled to premiere on July 30, however, that date has been pushed back until the fall.
WE tv announced the decision on Tuesday, citing the star’s “recovery and well-being” as a main reason behind the move.
A statement from the channel reads, “Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being. Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! until September 10.”
The statement continues, “This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career. We know, when the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but — at this moment — we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time.”
The postponement comes after multiple outlets, including TMZ, reported that Braxton was found unresponsive by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Los Angeles Ritz-Carlton hotel on July 16. About a week later, Adefeso gave an update on her condition.
He said, “Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.”
By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.